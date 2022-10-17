Preparing your car for freezing temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freezing temperatures can take a toll on your car, so it’s important to take a few minutes to make sure you’re prepping right and staying safe.

Local mechanic Joseph Coleman said it should take at least 15 minutes to defrost your car properly.

“The best way to do it is to start your car in the morning and turn on your defrost and your heat. You can use products like defrost or things like that, but the best way to do it is to start your car and give it time to warm up,” Coleman said.

Though some said to pour hot water on your car, Coleman warns against it.

“It’s very ineffective, you’re really just wasting water at this point in time. The hot water will freeze again pretty quick, because it’s already expanded. And you know, it’s kind of defeating the process, and you’ll cause steam to come up around the windows,” he said.

He said that people can expect their tire lights to come on with cold temperatures on Wednesday morning.

“The tires do get harder and air compresses somewhat when it gets cold and it doesn’t have as much pressure,” he said.

He said winterizing your car is important, especially making sure you have antifreeze.

“Causing freezing within your engine and when the water expands when it freezes things will break and that can be a big problem and things can get expensive fast,” he said.

Als,o look out for small animals who may try to keep warm in car engines and undercarriages.

