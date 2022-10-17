St. Paul’s kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church kicked off their 3rd annual Pumpkin Patch Sunday.

Members of the church and volunteers from different organizations worked together to prepare for their annual pumpkin patch.

The money raised through the sales are donated to the hungry and homeless population of Lawton.

The church works with organizations like Family Promise, Salvation Army, Hungry Hearts and C. Carter Crane.

“The money that we’ve raised so far has gone to those four agencies as well we were able to give approximately $500 to each one last year, and we’re hoping to do much more this coming year,” Tobey said.

Pastor Tobey said giving to the community is a part of who they are at St. Paul’s.

“We say that our mission is to love God, love others, and connect people to God’s love and this is one of the ways that we do that is through love and action, so are people are big volunteers in the community,” Tobey said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the sales were present.

Executive Director for the Great Plains Improvement Foundation Cheryl Gregory said these funds helps supply basic needs for the homeless.

“Any donations that we receive help those that are homeless it provides things such as hygiene products, clothing, food, help us with our utility bills for our shelter,” Gregory said.

Raymond Pruitt with the Salvation Army said it takes a group effort to be able to help the community.

“One thing that’s true to the Salvation Army is that we take care of our entire community and our community partners are a key part of that effort and St. Paul’s has been a wonderful partner over the years and we are happy to have their help again,” Pruitt said.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be on sale through Oct. 31. They’re located at 910 NW 38th St.

Hours of operations are Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

