Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights

FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or mishaps.(WVUE Fox 8)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A survey found more air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

According to the September survey, 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the survey, 1 in 6 said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with federal statistics that show more than 1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now say they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future.

23% say they will use their own bag-tracking technology like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off,...
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
First Alert Forecast 10/15 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms overnight with big cooldown in tow
Chances for strong-to-severe storms late this evening and into Sunday morning bring possible...
First Alert Forecast- Chances for severe weather tonight

Latest News

The money raised through the sales are donated to the hungry and homeless population of Lawton.
St. Paul’s kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations
The roller derby team has been a staple in Lawton for more than a decade and recently...
580 RollerGirls hosts first home game in three years
The money raised through the sales are donated to the hungry and homeless population of Lawton.
St. Paul's kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations
The roller derby team has been a staple in Lawton for more than a decade and recently...
580 RollerGirls return after almost three years