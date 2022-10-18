Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

A 16-year-old girl in Louisiana is accused of paying a 16-year-old boy to kill her own mother. (Source: WBRZ/Marvin Palmer/CNN)
By Katie Easter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WBRZ) – A 16-year-old girl in Louisiana is accused of paying a 16-year-old boy to kill her mother.

Friends and family of 33-year-old Markeshia Stone said they still can’t believe the mom of four was shot to death in her apartment this week while all four children were home.

Stone’s daughter, Jermyne Lewis, is accused of paying Dwayne Barfield to shoot her mother – something she planned for a while, according to police.

The two teens are both being held at the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

Marvin Palmer, Stone’s father, said he cannot believe his granddaughter would do this. He doesn’t want to see her, but he wants to understand what happened.

“She has to pay for what she done,” he said.

While a motive for the shooting hasn’t been released, Palmer said he believes it’s because Stone ran a tight house and told her daughter “no” to things.

“[Stone] kept the family in line. She was a mom, a good friend,” Palmer said. “She loved her daughter. I hate to God to lose her.”

Copyright 2022 WBRZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will no be based on an...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
Mangum is celebrating a thirteen year old boy that broke four powerlifting world records.
Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Anadarko; OSBI investigating
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding representatives discuss upcoming event
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding Association representatives discuss upcoming event
People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth want improvements and more...
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities