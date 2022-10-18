7News First Alert Weather: Coldest start since early April with a drastic warmup to end the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a freeze warning is in place for the following counties: Comanche, Cotton, Washita, Kiowa, Grady, Caddo, Stephens, Jefferson, and Montague. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for much of southwest Oklahoma.

Here are some last minute preparation tips to consider before heading to bed tonight.

Cover cold sensitive plants and crops

Bring pets indoors

Set home thermostat to comfortable temperature before heading to bed, bring out an extra blanket

Following the coldest start since April 9th, a warming trend establishes as the trough weakens across the northeast. Temperatures will be warmer each consecutive day with highs soaring close to 90° by Saturday. A developing low across the Midwest strengthens allowing for stronger winds over the weekend. Wind gusts will peak between 35-50 mph on Sunday afternoon. There will be elevated fire weather conditions west of HW-283 on Friday, and west of I-44 on Saturday with relative humidity dropping as low as 15-20%.

The is still some uncertainty amongst models regarding the impacts from our next cold front the is scheduled to move through Sunday night and Monday morning. We are certain that it will provide a cool down of around 10°, however the coverage and placement of showers and storms are up in air. We’ve left the chance for at least isolated showers and storms early next week, but the coverage of rain is subject to change as new model runs become available.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.