Ardmore receives $10,000 donation for new city park trees

ARDMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - Tree improvements may be coming to the parks in Ardmore, after Midship Pipeline announced plans to donate $10,000 to the Ardmore Beautification Council, Inc.

Officials hope to enhance the tree canopy at several of Ardmore’s city parks with trees native to the area.

The donation was part of an $80,000 beautification project by Midship to eight organizations across eight counties.

According to the press release, Midship has gifted over $715,000 to community organizations and programs across the eight counties it covers.

The programs include supporting first responders, agriculture education, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiatives and rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company worked closely with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and the Oklahoma Forestry Services to choose the projects and organizations which needed donations most and to identify the appropriate tree species for each location.

