Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Ardmore receives $10,000 donation for new city park trees

Tree improvements may be coming to the parks in Ardmore, after Midship Pipeline announced plans...
Tree improvements may be coming to the parks in Ardmore, after Midship Pipeline announced plans to donate $10,000 to the Ardmore Beautification Council, Inc.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - Tree improvements may be coming to the parks in Ardmore, after Midship Pipeline announced plans to donate $10,000 to the Ardmore Beautification Council, Inc.

Officials hope to enhance the tree canopy at several of Ardmore’s city parks with trees native to the area.

The donation was part of an $80,000 beautification project by Midship to eight organizations across eight counties.

According to the press release, Midship has gifted over $715,000 to community organizations and programs across the eight counties it covers.

The programs include supporting first responders, agriculture education, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiatives and rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company worked closely with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and the Oklahoma Forestry Services to choose the projects and organizations which needed donations most and to identify the appropriate tree species for each location.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will no be based on an...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
Mangum is celebrating a thirteen year old boy that broke four powerlifting world records.
Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Anadarko; OSBI investigating
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding representatives discuss upcoming event
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding Association representatives discuss upcoming event
People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth want improvements and more...
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities

Latest News

The Lateral Police Academy kicked off yesterday and continues for the next 6 weeks, as opposed...
LPD begins academy for recruits with law enforcement experience
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/18/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/18/22
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
Firo’s Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic Group
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic group