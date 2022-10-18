Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic group

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosted a “help raise dough” event to help the Lawton Hawks Athletics group, who work to offset the cost of signing children up for sports for families in the community.

The fundraiser allowed customers to donate 25% of their total order to the Lawton Hawks Athletic group, which helps Ridgecrest kids and surrounding schools.

All customers had to do was mention the fundraiser to the cashier at checkout.

Drayton Glaze, the Lawton Hawks offensive coach, said the athletic organization is vital because it helps youth in the community build character.

“It helps with character building, it helps with discipline, it helps with respect, and, you know, it allows kids to grow in ways they didn’t know they could grow as far as having a team and having people to rely on them, them being relied on,” Glaze said.

The fundraiser ran until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18.

For more information on the Lawton Hawks Athletic Group, you can visit their Facebook page here.

