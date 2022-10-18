First Alert Forecast | 10/18AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Winds are light, skies are clear and it’s a bit cold as we get this Tuesday morning started! Today will be a quiet weather day with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the week as temperatures during the morning commute will fall into the low 30s for a majority of the forecast area! Because of this, a freeze warning is in place for a good portion of southwest Oklahoma. Frost/freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take precautions now to protect your plants from the cold. An area of high pressure will settle in towards the southwest by Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will remain below average with highs only rising into the upper 60s. Ample sunshine is expected with south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A weak front is projected to move in Thursday morning. Despite the front and a wind shift, high temperatures behind the boundary will be warmer! Thursday will climb into the upper 70s with sunshine and light northwest winds. A warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s expected starting Friday afternoon.

A southwesterly wind will keep temperatures well-above average on Saturday with a few areas topping out near 90 degrees! Another cold front will arrive late Sunday night/ early Monday morning bringing a significant drop in afternoon highs.

There could be enough moisture available for isolated showers/storms, however models are a bit fuzzy with exact details.

Have a good day! -LW

