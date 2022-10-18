Expert Connections
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center Foundation is getting ready for its annual banquet.

7News spoke with Clarence Fortney, the Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent, and Amanda Bay, a Banquet Chair, about this year’s banquet, what’s new, and how the foundation works to benefit the community and surrounding schools.

The banquet will occur at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, at the Apache Casino Hotel ballroom. They will have a silent auction open to all attendees that begins at 5:30 p.m. and will also feature local talent Blake and Mandee Thomas.

They are currently still looking for sponsors, with a multitude of sponsorships available. Tiers still available: Skills Advocate for $7,500, Skills Backer for $5,000, Skills Boss for $2,500, and Skills Warrior for $1,000. The sponsorship deadline is October 20.

Individual tickets can also be bought for $125 by calling (580) 585-1285.

For more information, you can visit the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation site here.

