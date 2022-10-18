INTERVIEW: LPS Project Aware and Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project presents Family Education Night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware and the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project are hosting a Family Education Night this week at the Life Ready Center.

7News was joined by Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation and Felisha Mendez from LPS who gave us more information on the event.

Family Education night will take place Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Life Ready Center, featuring a pumpkin decorating contest, mask making and insurance sign-ups.

For more information, or to register, click here.

