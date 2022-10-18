Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

INTERVIEW: LPS Project Aware and Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project presents Family Education Night

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware and the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project are hosting a Family Education Night this week at the Life Ready Center.

7News was joined by Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation and Felisha Mendez from LPS who gave us more information on the event.

Family Education night will take place Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Life Ready Center, featuring a pumpkin decorating contest, mask making and insurance sign-ups.

For more information, or to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will no be based on an...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
Mangum is celebrating a thirteen year old boy that broke four powerlifting world records.
Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Anadarko; OSBI investigating
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding representatives discuss upcoming event
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding Association representatives discuss upcoming event
People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth want improvements and more...
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities

Latest News

The Lateral Police Academy kicked off yesterday and continues for the next 6 weeks, as opposed...
LPD begins academy for recruits with law enforcement experience
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/18/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/18/22
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
Firo’s Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic Group
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic group