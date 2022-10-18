Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

LPD begins academy for recruits with law enforcement experience

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is taking a unique approach when it comes to training officers who already have experience in law enforcement.

The Lateral Police Academy kicked off yesterday and continues for the next 6 weeks, as opposed to the 21-week academy for recruits with no background in law enforcement.

LPD’s Training Commander, Charles Whittington, said it’s their first lateral academy in 15 years.

“They’ve already been through the basic academy, so they have all of the baseline. Ours, we have a very extensive firearms portion that we go through with the laterals. If there’s any certification that they may need updated, those are put into the curriculum as well. Like I said it just varies based off of which officers we have coming over,” said Whittington.

The 3 Lateral Cadets will graduate alongside the regular academy cadets in mid-December.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will no be based on an...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
Mangum is celebrating a thirteen year old boy that broke four powerlifting world records.
Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Anadarko; OSBI investigating
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding representatives discuss upcoming event
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding Association representatives discuss upcoming event
People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth want improvements and more...
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities

Latest News

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/18/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/18/22
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
Firo’s Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic Group
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic group