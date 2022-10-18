LPD begins academy for recruits with law enforcement experience

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is taking a unique approach when it comes to training officers who already have experience in law enforcement.

The Lateral Police Academy kicked off yesterday and continues for the next 6 weeks, as opposed to the 21-week academy for recruits with no background in law enforcement.

LPD’s Training Commander, Charles Whittington, said it’s their first lateral academy in 15 years.

“They’ve already been through the basic academy, so they have all of the baseline. Ours, we have a very extensive firearms portion that we go through with the laterals. If there’s any certification that they may need updated, those are put into the curriculum as well. Like I said it just varies based off of which officers we have coming over,” said Whittington.

The 3 Lateral Cadets will graduate alongside the regular academy cadets in mid-December.

