Mayor Booker participates in 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day

Summit Utilities Oklahoma and Lawton City Mayor Stan Booker joined forces to promote energy...
Summit Utilities Oklahoma and Lawton City Mayor Stan Booker joined forces to promote energy efficiency at the 7th annual nationwide Energy Efficiency Day.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summit Utilities Oklahoma and Lawton City Mayor Stan Booker joined forces to promote energy efficiency at the 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day.

Energy efficiency helps to cut utility bills and reduce pollution, but is also an economic engine, amassing a U.S. workforce of nearly 2.4 million.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officials showcased the vital benefits of energy efficiency with help from specialists and other cities across their coverage area.

For more information on how you can help by cutting pollution, saving money, and creating jobs, click here.

