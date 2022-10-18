Mayor Booker participates in 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summit Utilities Oklahoma and Lawton City Mayor Stan Booker joined forces to promote energy efficiency at the 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day.

Energy efficiency helps to cut utility bills and reduce pollution, but is also an economic engine, amassing a U.S. workforce of nearly 2.4 million.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officials showcased the vital benefits of energy efficiency with help from specialists and other cities across their coverage area.

