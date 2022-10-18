Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mangum is celebrating a thirteen year old boy that broke four powerlifting world records.
Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Anadarko; OSBI investigating
Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will no be based on an...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding representatives discuss upcoming event
Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding Association representatives discuss upcoming event
The roller derby team has been a staple in Lawton for more than a decade and recently...
580 RollerGirls hosts first home game in three years

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser