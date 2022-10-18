Expert Connections
Park Jones Realty Report 10/18/22

Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton.

This week, the number of active homes for sale saw a big jump when compared to last week.

There are now 330 homes listed in the Lawton Board of Realtors MLS, while last week there was only 301.

The average asking and sold prices showed little change.

Sellers asked for around $169,700 dollars for their homes on average, while the average sold price was around $168,200.

This means sellers receive just over 99% of what they list their homes for.

The sold price has increased by 5% in the last 12 months.

On average, listed homes stay on the market for about 29 days, however, Parks Jones Realtors said half of the total number of properties sold are selling in 11 days or less!

There have been 2,063 homes sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

And according to bankrate.com, the average interest rate is 7.08%, meaning a typical $200,000 home loan costs $487 per month when compared to the same time frame last year.

