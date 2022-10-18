Expert Connections
Road resurfacing narrows SH-9 to one lane in Kiowa Co.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced a new construction project on SH-9, which may cause a slowdown for residents in Kiowa County.(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced a new construction project on SH-9, which may cause a slowdown for residents in Kiowa County.

According to officials with ODOT, all lanes of east and westbound SH-9 will be narrowed, intermittently, to one lane from US-183 through Gotebo and Mountain View to Carnegie starting Tuesday.

The construction is scheduled to last through Spring 2023, as workers focus on a $5 million project to resurface SH-9 along the route.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane which will be led by a pilot car.

Officials warn drivers to expect long delays, encouraging them to locate an alternate route.

To see a map of current traffic issues across Oklahoma, click here.

