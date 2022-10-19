7News First Alert Weather: Rapid warm-up with the return of fire weather conditions to end the week

Expert Connections
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with the progression of a warm front moving into the area from the west. As a result, temperatures will be slower-to-cool compared to the previous evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, bright and sunny with highs rebounding around 80°. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Fire weather conditions will become elevated for areas west of I-44 by Friday and remain that way throughout the upcoming weekend. Highs will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s, relative humidity will drop as low as 15-20%, and winds will increase out of the southwest at 15-30 mph with wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph on Sunday.

Looking ahead, a cold front moves through early Monday morning bringing a slight chance for a passing shower or storm along with a cooldown of around 10°. There is still some uncertainty on the amount of available moisture as the front moves through and the proximity to the upper-level low from the Desert Southwest. We think eastern counties will have the best chance for isolated showers and storms through Tuesday, but models have been trending towards a drier solution.

