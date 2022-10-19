Expert Connections
Adria Berry named Executive Director of OMMA

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt officially named Adria Berry as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority on Tuesday.

“For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Gov. Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”

The appointment comes as OMMA prepares to officially transition into an independent state agency on Nov. 1., following the passage of SB 1543.

“I am honored by this appointment and it is an incredible privilege to serve my home state in this capacity,” said Berry. “Building up OMMA as a gold standard state agency that prioritizes consumer protection, equitable enforcement, and quality service is both uniquely challenging and exceptionally rewarding. I am honored to lead this effort and will work tirelessly to execute OMMA’s mission to ensure there are no cracks in our state’s medical marijuana industry for criminals and bad actors.”

The announcement of Berry’s appointment came just moments before Governor Kevin Stitt declared a special election centered around State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434, which will legalize recreational Marijuana in Oklahoma.

READ | Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

If passed, the new law will change several things in Oklahoma, including how marijuana will be policed across the state.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will take over the reins on the enforcement of marijuana laws and regulations in Oklahoma, along with policing medical marijuana.

If the question passes, Berry will continue to work very closely with other government agencies and individuals including the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Director Donnie Anderson who said she looks forward to continuing their partnership as OMMA transitions into their new structure.

“The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has worked closely with our partners at OMMA as my agency continues to target and dismantle criminal organizations operating within the state’s medical marijuana program. Under Director Berry’s leadership, OMMA has increased inspections and administrative actions allowing both of our agencies to be successful in our common goal of ensuring compliance. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Director Berry and her team under the newly-structured OMMA.”

The statewide special election to legalize recreational marijuana is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

