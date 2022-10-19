Cameron University hosts “Meet the Candidates” forum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A number of candidates for various statewide and area offices were in Lawton to meet with potential voters ahead of the November election.

Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center hosted its second “Meet the Candidates” public forum Tuesday evening.

The forum featured several speakers in the running for the November Election.

That included candidates for Lieutenant Governor, State Treasurer, Labor Commissioner - along with those seeking seats in the House of Representatives.

The event was held to provide the community with a direct way to learn about the people running for office, and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.