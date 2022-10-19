Cotton County Commissioner District 1 race

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for district one commissioner is coming to an end and both men who are running have experience in the position.

Mike Woods is the current man in charge. His opponent Edward Eschiti is a former commissioner who wants to make a return to the political realm. Each candidate feels their people skills set them apart from one another.

“Well, I’ll try to be a people person and I somebody calls I try to get out and hustle. Try to get the job done and I’ll try to moderate in the boardroom. Be fair to everyone that is associated with the problem”, said Woods.

“I think I’m more outgoing, more spoken, more get up and visit people that. Since we’re, the resources for Cotton County are so so low, we need to reach out to those resources that we have”, said Eschiti.

Every city has its own issues to solve, and Woods and Eschiti have their own ideas of what needs to be changed in the county going forward.

“Well you know, I’m gonna keep on getting after the roads. Pulling ditches and rocks off of the roads, filling potholes. We have an ambulance project that’s going in that we’ve got the plans for. We’ve got grants in”, said Woods.

“Our E911 here in Cotton County, it’s not working the way it should. It’s still on the phase one and hasn’t moved on to phase two. I think there’s just a shortage of a problem area right now”, said Eschiti.

Both men want what’s best for the place they call home. No matter who wins, the county will get a man with experience that will put the people of Cotton County first.

