Crash involving John Deer tractor leaves one dead in Washita County

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New Cordell.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Alexis Murray, 32, was speeding while driving along OK-152 when she crashed into the back of a John Deer Tractor.

Cordell Fire Department had to extract Murray from her vehicle, while she was briefly pinned.

Murray was rushed to Cordell Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

