Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Donations needed for new Shepler Park redesign

Fundraising for the reconstruction of Shepler Park is now underway, after Lawton City Council's...
Fundraising for the reconstruction of Shepler Park is now underway, after Lawton City Council's approved conceptual designs in July.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fundraising for the reconstruction of Shepler Park is now underway, after Lawton City Council’s approved conceptual designs in July.

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority commissioned the new designs, which were prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, to reconstruct Shepler Park into an outdoor event venue.

Officials hope the new design will promote the success of festivals, like Arts for All, while also expanding plans to revitalize downtown.

The original designs were approved in 2017 and included the new Lawton Farmers Market which was completed in February.

The new design for Shepler will integrate the fountain, monuments and public art, with the addition of new sidewalks and handicap accessibility.

The newly renovated park will also include a landscape playground, activity area, water feature/stage, a plaza with a larger stage, shade sails, parking for food trucks, an art garden, a reading nook and more.

Plus, the addition of a new water drainage system, featuring grass that retains more water to prevent flooding.

All funding for the project will be through private donations, grants and business, with an estimated cost of $1.9 million, and no assistance from Lawton City Council.

However, LETA officials hope they can fund the project through and for the community, by accepting donations through a GoFundMe account.

For more information on the design, or to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will no be based on an...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth want improvements and more...
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities
Mangum is celebrating a thirteen year old boy that broke four powerlifting world records.
Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records
A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case.
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case

Latest News

Governor Kevin Stitt officially named Adria Berry as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical...
Adria Berry named Executive Director of OMMA
A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slow down on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning
Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7
One word is all you need to know about the morning commute: cold
First Alert Forecast | 10/19AM
A a Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case