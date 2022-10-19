Donations needed for new Shepler Park redesign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fundraising for the reconstruction of Shepler Park is now underway, after Lawton City Council’s approved conceptual designs in July.

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority commissioned the new designs, which were prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, to reconstruct Shepler Park into an outdoor event venue.

Officials hope the new design will promote the success of festivals, like Arts for All, while also expanding plans to revitalize downtown.

The original designs were approved in 2017 and included the new Lawton Farmers Market which was completed in February.

The new design for Shepler will integrate the fountain, monuments and public art, with the addition of new sidewalks and handicap accessibility.

The newly renovated park will also include a landscape playground, activity area, water feature/stage, a plaza with a larger stage, shade sails, parking for food trucks, an art garden, a reading nook and more.

Plus, the addition of a new water drainage system, featuring grass that retains more water to prevent flooding.

All funding for the project will be through private donations, grants and business, with an estimated cost of $1.9 million, and no assistance from Lawton City Council.

However, LETA officials hope they can fund the project through and for the community, by accepting donations through a GoFundMe account.

