Fire breaks out at sanitizer plant in Grady Co.

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large fire broke out Wednesday at H&B Machine and Manufacturing in Grady County, possibly due to improperly disposed boxes of sanitizer.

The fire broke out just south of Chickasha, off HWY-81, but, luckily, traffic was not affected in the area.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames contained for several hours on Wednesday, but, according to our photographer on the scene, the building was a total loss.

Several fire departments worked to contain the blaze including Alex, Bradley, Chickasha, Grady County, Caddo County and more.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has been dispatched by Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks to investigate the fire.

