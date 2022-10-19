First Alert Forecast | 10/19AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One word is all you need to know about the morning commute. Cold. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s currently but with sunshine and light south winds, temperatures will rebound by 40 to almost 50 degrees. Many this afternoon will see highs in the low to mid 70s with some remaining in the upper 60s.

A weak front will move in tonight but no change in airmass is expected. As a matter of fact, this boundary will bring even warmer temperatures to the area by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine is still expected with north winds at 5 to 15mph.

By Friday, a trough will deepen over the Rockies. This will tighten the overall pressure gradient (winds) across our area resulting in an extended period of gusty south to southwest winds. Along with the strong winds, sunshine, warmer temperatures and a few other factors, fire danger will likely rise into the near-critical category for Friday/ the weekend.

Temperatures to start the day on Friday will be in the mid 40s before rising into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

Saturday will be warm (almost hot). Highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s area wide. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph and sunshine are also expected. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

Sunday will be breeeezzyy. South winds sustained at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the 40s. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Another front looks to move in late Sunday into early Monday. This front will cool things off by 10 degrees for Monday afternoon with many seeing highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances associated with this front remain uncertain but we’ll opt to go on the low-end for now.

Have a great day! -LW

