Ft. Sill trains gate guards on signs of Domestic Violence

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Domestic Violence Prevention Month and gate guards on Fort Sill are being trained to look for signs of abuse as people come on post.

Fort Sill’s Domestic Abuse Victim Advocates are behind the training, giving guards the tools they need to help those who need it.

Lead Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate Desiree Anderson said the training is a part of a movement to coordinate efforts between Victim Advocates and area law enforcement.

“There are people there to help you get the counseling you need, maybe medical attention, or other resources to help you develop a safety plan or find a safe location. Everybody is not ready immediately to leave, but there is still help out there. We want them to know that they are not alone,” said Anderson.

The training consists of different events that detail ways to prevent domestic violence, and the resources available to service members and their families.

