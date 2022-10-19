Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case.
Today Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement.
In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than 2-thousand dollars.
He told police two men robbed him of the money, but a review of surveillance video showed no robbery happening.
Moore has been ordered to pay $2,500 in fines -- along with $520 in court fees.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.