Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case.

Today Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement.

In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than 2-thousand dollars.

He told police two men robbed him of the money, but a review of surveillance video showed no robbery happening.

Moore has been ordered to pay $2,500 in fines -- along with $520 in court fees.

