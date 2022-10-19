Expert Connections
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

By Haley Wilson and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department.

7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.

The incident reportedly happened near 18th and Taylor around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

However, police told us it could be next Tuesday before they’re able to give us any information.

Please make sure to check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

