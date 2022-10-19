Supreme court denies clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The US Supreme Court has denied a last-minute appeal for Oklahoma death row inmate, Benjamin Cole, who is scheduled to be executed Thursday.

Cole was convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 and was denied clemency by the State Pardon and Parole Board earlier in this month.

Cole’s attorneys claim he is mentally ill and has brain damage that has only worsened during his time in prison.

An appeal was filed with the US Supreme Court on the grounds that Cole is not competent to be executed, an appeal that was rejected.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.