Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7

A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slow down on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slowdown on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning.

According to our crew on scene, the semi-trailer was exiting the Duncan Bypass and heading east on HWY-7 when the rollover occurred.

Officials were forced to divert traffic on HWY-7, while crews worked to clean up the incident, but the bypass remained open.

Luckily, no injuries were reported and the driver of the semi took the time to assist officials with the cleanup.

