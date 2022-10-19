Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a car, driven by Billy B. Droke of Oklahoma City, failed to yield to another vehicle, driven by Bryce A. Butcher of Weatherford, after stopping at a stop sign, causing both vehicles to crash in the intersection of OK-58 and East 1022 Road.

Butcher was not injured, but Droke was transported to a local hospital and later released with minor injuries.

Droke’s passenger, identified as Bonnie Battle of Oklahoma City, had to be freed by Hydro Fire Department after being pinned in the vehicle.

Battle was admitted to a local hospital in good condition.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.