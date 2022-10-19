Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Basement of Terror and Zombie 5k

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has many events happening this week, including an active shooter training, a haunted house, zombie 5k, and more.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about those upcoming events and what they’ll entail.

An active shooter training will occur around noon on Thursday, October 20, on Fort Sill. The community can expect an influx of different agencies on post, so please don’t be alarmed. The training is part of Governor Kevin Stitt’s mandate that soldiers be more vigilant and prepared for active shooters.

The Basement of Terror will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, at the Patriot Club. There will be a haunted tour with eight rooms full of scares. Tickets for the event will cost $10 and can be bought at the door.

On Saturday, October 22, a multitude of events will take place in addition to the Basement of Terror. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum will have a Revolutionary War Uniforms and Weapons demonstration, where participants will be able to hold and be shown how to fire revolutionary war weaponry.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, there will be a free movie marathon showing the films The Black Phone and Nope. Popcorn will be included for free. Plus, the kitchen and bar will also be open during the shows. Guests are welcome to bring their blankets and pillows and get comfortable during the showings.

Their final event on Saturday, October 22, will be their Zombie 5k at 6 p.m. at the Patriot Club. The event costs $25 and includes a t-shirt, medal, and bib. On post, in-person registration is available at the Welcome Center (Rm 149N), Fires Fitness Center, or Goldner Fitness Center.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

