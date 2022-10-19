Expert Connections
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case

A a Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison
A a Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison.

Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye.

She was initially charged with child abuse, but that charge was amended to aggravated assault and battery.

Sapcut has been sentenced to serve one year with the Department of Corrections.

