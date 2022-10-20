Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. At least one person has died.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – At least one person is dead following a massive pileup of at least 65 vehicles on a highway in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Linn County were closed for several hours Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.(Oregon State Police)

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup.

School buses arrived at the scene to help relocate dozens of stranded motorists.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case.
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New...
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
A a Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get...
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

Latest News

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
Trevonte Willis, 28, is charged with capital murder in the death of 14-month-old Kahari Lofton.
Boyfriend charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s 14-month-old son, police say
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge