7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions and unseasonably warm to end the week

By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, little-to-no clouds expected with highs soaring to around 90°. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect tomorrow for much of Texoma with relative humidity dropping to 10-20%, highs warming to around 90°, and wind gusts up to 35 mph. Fires that develop will spread rapidly & outdoor burning is not recommended.

Unseasonably warm temperatures remain in place over the weekend with highs in the low 90s. A tight pressure gradient overhead keeps winds strong out of the southwest with wind gusts on Sunday up to 35-45 mph. As a result, fire weather conditions remain elevated to near-critical across most of Texoma. Please do your part in reducing the risk for a dangerous grass fire from breaking out.

Models are finally coming into better agreement on showers and isolated storms arriving along and behind the cold front that is scheduled to move through Monday morning. The upper-level low sweeps across Texoma on Tuesday keeping rain chances in place through the early afternoon hours. Rainfall up to an 1-1.5′' is possible with localized higher amounts if little change occurs from current model data.

