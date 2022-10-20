Death row inmate Benjamin Cole executed

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - An inmate at the Oklahoma state penitentiary in McAlester was executed Thursday.

Benjamin Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. Thursday morning after lethal injection.

Cole was initially locked up in 2002 for the murder of his 9-month-old daughter, Brianna Cole.

He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since Oklahoma resumed carrying out death sentences in October of 2021.

