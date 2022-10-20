ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Ervin Stone Yen

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Senator Ervin Stone Yen (I) visited with 7News’ Haley Wilson about his ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Natalie Bruno, and incumbent Kevin Stitt.

7News’ Haley Wilson also asked Yen what sets him apart from the other candidates, but we were unable to air the answer due to time.

“I’m a moderate. I’m not an extremist. Ok? I’m not an extremist, and I’m running as an independent and the independents in the state have skyrocketed in the last year or two. There are now 410,000 registered independents in Oklahoma, and four years ago, in a similar midterm election, about 1.1 1.2 million people voted, and as I heard y’all talking earlier, we don’t need to get 50% of the vote. We only need to get one more than second place, and that’s probably going to be 34%. Do you know what 34% of 1.1 1.2 million is? It’s 420,000. So, if we can get the independents to show up and vote and a few moderates and a few democratic moderates to vote, we will win, and that will be a mandate, a mandate from Oklahomans saying ‘we’re sick and tired of this extremism. Let’s deal with the issues that really matter to us...like education. Let’s fix the strictest abortion ban in the country,’” said Yen.

Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

