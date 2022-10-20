First Alert Forecast | 10/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! The southern Plains from Texas all the way up to Nebraska are sandwiched in between two systems. An area of low-pressure near the Great Lakes and another one building off the Pacific Northwest. What does this mean for Texoma? Warm (almost hot) conditions and quiet weather through the weekend! (More details on that later)

Despite a weak front moving in, high temperatures today compared to yesterday will be much warmer for much of the area. Many will see the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Winds will return to southerly overnight but will remain light. Temperatures by daybreak Friday will fall into the mid 40s. The day will consist of plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. With a relatively dry airmass overhead, this will lead to elevated/near critical fire danger concerns.

The weekend will be similar to Fridays weather: dry, sunny and windy. For Saturday, mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. South to west winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind gusts at or above 50mph remains a possibility. Sustained winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30mph.

With the low relative humidity expected, the sunshine, strong south winds and lack of rainfall combined with dormant/dry vegetation, fire danger will be a concern for most locations in southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.

By Sunday, the low pressure will move across the Rockies allowing for a cold front to move in later Sunday/ into early Monday. Highs following the front will drop by a minimum of 10 degrees for all locations with many only reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon on Monday. Skies will remain partly cloudy with light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Models are still not in agreement for precipitation chances early next week. One long-term model is showing higher moisture and better chance for precipitation. Another is showing a lack of moisture resulting in a drier outcome. We’re still leaning on the low-end for precipitation chances but will continue to watch/ adjust as needed.

Have a good day! -LW

