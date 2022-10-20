Interview: Numunu Staffing CEO discusses upcoming anniversary business luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Numunu Staffing is celebrating its second year of business with a luncheon at the beginning of November.

7News spoke with George Tahdooahnippah, the CEO of Numunu Staffing, about the luncheon, how the business affects the community and the most rewarding aspect of providing for the tribal community.

The business luncheon will take place at noon on Friday, November 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn off 2nd St in Lawton. There will be a ribbon cutting by the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, presentations from George Tahdooahnippah, networking opportunities, and guest speakers.

Special guest speakers in attendance will be Nathan Hart, the President of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Chapter, and Daniel Pae, Oklahoma House of Representatives District 62. In addition, Mark Woommavovah, Comanche Nation Chairman, and Edward Tahhahwah, Sales and Marketing for Numunu Staffing, will also be speaking at the luncheon.

To register for the event, you can visit the registration site here. You can also visit the Numunu Staffing website here.

