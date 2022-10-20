Expert Connections
“Laser” active shooter training held on Ft. Sill

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had a profound effect on how states across the country respond to reports of active shooters.

Here in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive decision earlier this year, mandating training for active shooter training.

Thursday on Fort Sill, several different law enforcement agencies, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Fort Sill Military Police and more conducted that training, called Laser.

The 2-day training began with a classroom portion, before things got heated with action-packed exercises, including room-clearing, dealing with hostages, and accurately reporting what’s happening as the scene unfolds.

“We are very blessed to get on the ground floor here at Ft. Sill we train with the cream of the crop, with highway patrol. Its been great we’re hoping to do more training throughout the year. And looking forward to getting a lot more people trained in the state of Oklahoma,” said Lawson Guthrie, patrol branch chief and director of Emergency Services.

The state mandate requires all law enforcement agencies to receive this kind of training.

Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it’s critical that everyone is on the same page.

“The same verbiage, the same way that we respond and progress to a trooper. The way that we keep the public safe in these situations. We’re all acting together, so that when we show up as an at hot team, so to speak, we’re all operating on the same sheet of music,” said Foster.

For more information on the new Active Shooter Training courses, click here.

