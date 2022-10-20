Walters High School hosts career day

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters High School held a Career Day for their students.

It ran from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at Walters High School. Students were able to connect with over 150 people to learn more about careers they could potentially be interested in.

KSWO’s Chief Photographer, Justin Stevens, and Evening News Anchor, Haley Wilson, both attended the event and got to speak with a group of students about their experiences working in the news. Walters hosts the career fair once every three years, working hard to ensure the event is a success.

This year, there were over 70 organizations present, which the principal, Nicole Jordan, says allows students the choice to find their passion.

“There’s so much more out there that the students don’t necessarily think about. So, this gives them the opportunity to really hone in and think about what particular jobs they want and where they can get those jobs at,” Jordan said.

Jordan says she also hopes the career day showcases just how important networking is to students and hopes it allows them to start realizing what skills and trades they might be blessed with.

