Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Walters High School hosts career day

Walters High School hosts a career day
Walters High School hosts a career day(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters High School held a Career Day for their students.

It ran from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at Walters High School. Students were able to connect with over 150 people to learn more about careers they could potentially be interested in.

KSWO’s Chief Photographer, Justin Stevens, and Evening News Anchor, Haley Wilson, both attended the event and got to speak with a group of students about their experiences working in the news. Walters hosts the career fair once every three years, working hard to ensure the event is a success.

This year, there were over 70 organizations present, which the principal, Nicole Jordan, says allows students the choice to find their passion.

“There’s so much more out there that the students don’t necessarily think about. So, this gives them the opportunity to really hone in and think about what particular jobs they want and where they can get those jobs at,” Jordan said.

Jordan says she also hopes the career day showcases just how important networking is to students and hopes it allows them to start realizing what skills and trades they might be blessed with.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case.
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New...
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
A a Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get...
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions and unseasonably warm to end the week
Interview: Numunu Staffing CEO discusses upcoming anniversary business luncheon
Interview: Numunu Staffing CEO discusses upcoming anniversary business luncheon
Benjamin Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. Thursday morning after lethal injection.
Death row inmate Benjamin Cole executed
OSSAA
Macarthur Unified Volleyball returns to the playoffs