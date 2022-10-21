7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions over the weekend with beneficial rainfall to kick off the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, near-critical fire weather conditions with record highs on-the-line as temperatures soar to 92-94°. Winds will increase out of the southwest at at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Please do your part in reducing the risk of grass fires from breaking out.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will remain strong out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Looking Ahead

A strong cold front meets up with an upper-level low on Monday bringing widespread showers and isolated storms through early Tuesday morning. The main threats include localized flooding with a few locations picking up between 1-2′' of much needed rainfall. This will also bring a significant cooldown of nearly 20° Monday afternoon with highs only getting into the upper 60s. The cool fall-like air mass stays in place for several days in the wake of the front with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Another cold front is scheduled to arrive on Friday, which will bring the chance for scattered showers.

