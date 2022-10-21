Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker.

The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed — with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid.

A night after Justin Verlander fanned 11 in a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, Valdez excelled and Bregman’s third-inning homer was all the offense Houston needed. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason.

Most Read

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case.
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New...
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
A a Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get...
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

Latest News

Houston Astros
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
Houston Astros
Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s
Air Force One lands in Boise
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes