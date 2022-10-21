Community Advises LATS on New Routes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More access, fewer routes. That’s the goal of LATS’ proposed new bus route system.

“We’re looking to increase the frequency of the main points of interest here in town and include additional services that will really benefit the community,” LATS safety coordinator Tony Hansley said.

The plan aims to solve problems for bus riders on the current system, like expanding their hours.

“I don’t like getting out and driving at night anymore. With the buses stopping at 7 o’clock it limits going to the movies or going out to dinner,” meeting attendee Mary Parker said.

However, new concerns have been raised. The new routes are avoiding neighborhoods, but that can make for longer walks to the bus, and more crossings on busy streets.

“Anyone who goes to that stop will have to cross that busy street to come down 45th street to get to our facility,” CEO and founder of MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center said.

To solve this problem, LATS wants to create hubs in neighborhoods.

“It’s called microtransit, and so what you can actually do is create pockets where people would pick up the bus and we would drop them off on a fixed route,” LATS general manager Ryan Landers said.

It may not take long before the new system is put into place.

“Do we have to wait until a building gets constructed, which could be two or three years? The answer to that is no. We can actually implement these routes fairly soon,” Landers said.

With inflation staying high, soon can’t get here soon enough.

“With the cost of gasoline it’s much better to take the bus and let somebody else do the driving,” Parker said.

The last public meeting will be held on November 15th at 5 P.M. at the public library for the community to share their thoughts on the new system.

