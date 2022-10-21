Expert Connections
CU professor receives SCMLA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award

Cameron University's Dr. John G. Morris was recently honored for his continuing work in the South Central Modern Language Association (SCMLA).(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Dr. John G. Morris was recently honored for his continuing work in the South Central Modern Language Association (SCMLA).

Morris, a Professor of English at Cameron, was one of three recipients of the SCMLA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award, which recognized all of his outstanding contributions to the organization over his many years of membership.

He received the award at this year’s annual meeting on Oct. 14 in Memphis, Tenn.

Morris has served the SCMLA for over 20 years, and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ronna Vanderslice was excited Morris was recognized after all his years of service.

“His passion for American literature and poetry is one of the many reasons his students excel. I am thrilled that he has been recognized for his commitment with this prestigious honor,” said Vanderslice.

Morris joined the SCMLA in 1989, serving as president from 2009-2010 and as an American Literature Representative to the group’s Executive Committee from 2017-2020.

He also chaired numerous panels in American literature and creative writing, presented papers and conducted poetry readings of his work.

Plus, since 2018 he has coordinated the annual Poet’s Corner session at each annual conference.

