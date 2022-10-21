Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast | 10/21AM

Mother Nature does realize it's the end of October right?? Highs over the weekend will be above average by 15 degrees
By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures through the morning commute will remain in the 40s/50s. Plenty of sunshine on tap today with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s to low 30s. With low relative humidity, gusty south winds and extremely dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning will be in place from 1PM-8PM as a result. Given the current drought conditions across Texoma, any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended!! If you see smoke/flames, report them to your local authorities.

For Saturday, mostly sunny skies to start with clouds building into the afternoon. Highs will soar into low 90s for many locations. Keep in mind, average day time high for end of October standards is 75°. We’ll be above that by 15 degrees for most locations. Southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts inn the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind gusts at or above 50mph remain a possibility for some northern counties but most will see gusts into the 30s/40s. Sustained winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30mph.

With all the ingredients coming together (the low relative humidity expected, strong south winds and lack of rainfall combined with dormant/dry vegetation) fire danger will stay in the near critical category Saturday before jumping into the critical category on Sunday. As mentioned previously, any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended!! If you see smoke/flames, report them to your local authorities.

By Sunday, our next system will move across the Rockies allowing for a cold front to move in early Monday morning. Highs following the front will drop into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon on Monday. South to north winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the mid 20s.

Rain chances will increase starting early Monday morning (after midnight for most locations) as a cold front advances south. Instability will be limited and this will keep thunderstorms from becoming severe but a few strong storms (under severe weather criteria) will be possible. The first round of precipitation will shift east of I-35 later in the day (meaning a brief break in the rain) but another round is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Rain is expected to come to an end by midday Tuesday with highs only rising into the mid 60s.

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

