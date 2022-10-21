Expert Connections
Fort SIll holds graduation on Polo Field

Fort Sill graduated roughly 200 soldiers from Basic Training in a special ceremony from Fort...
Fort Sill graduated roughly 200 soldiers from Basic Training in a special ceremony from Fort Sill Cadre on the iconic Polo Field Friday.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill graduated roughly 200 soldiers from Basic Training in a special ceremony from Fort Sill Cadre on the iconic Polo Field Friday.

They trained alongside C Battery, 1st battalion, 22nd Field Artillery, and A battery, 1st battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

Specialist Peter Bekke and Private First Class Laura Cerrato, Fort Sill Honor graduates
Specialist Peter Bekke and Private First Class Laura Cerrato, Fort Sill Honor graduates(KSWO)

And, a special congratulations to Friday’s honor graduates.

Specialist Peter Bekke and Private First Class Laura Cerrato.

All of today’s newly inducted soldiers will go on to various Advanced Individual Training schools, where they’ll learn how to serve the Army in job fields like Field Artillery, Medical, Military Intelligence and more.

