Fort SIll holds graduation on Polo Field

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill graduated roughly 200 soldiers from Basic Training in a special ceremony from Fort Sill Cadre on the iconic Polo Field Friday.

They trained alongside C Battery, 1st battalion, 22nd Field Artillery, and A battery, 1st battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

Specialist Peter Bekke and Private First Class Laura Cerrato, Fort Sill Honor graduates (KSWO)

And, a special congratulations to Friday’s honor graduates.

Specialist Peter Bekke and Private First Class Laura Cerrato.

All of today’s newly inducted soldiers will go on to various Advanced Individual Training schools, where they’ll learn how to serve the Army in job fields like Field Artillery, Medical, Military Intelligence and more.

