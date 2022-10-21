Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.

Also, during the week of October 24, they’ll be holding a Halloween special, making adoption fees twenty dollars for those who show up in costume.

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.