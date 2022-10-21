Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.

Also, during the week of October 24, they’ll be holding a Halloween special, making adoption fees twenty dollars for those who show up in costume.

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

