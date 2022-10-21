Hofmeister, Stitt Argue Key Points at Governor’s Debate

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KSWO) - Passions were high at the only scheduled debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister and Kevin Stitt Wednesday night at the Will Rogers Theater.

Stitt said Hofmeister is right in line with the “Biden party.”

However, the former republican distanced herself from the left and said she is an “independent thinker.”

Hofmeister emphasized a moderate perspective on issues like climate and energy, marijuana and abortion.

“I don’t favor extremes on either side of this issue.”

Despite signing the nation’s strictest abortion ban, the father of three girls said he would allow some exceptions.

“Would you sign an exception for rape incest or addiction,” debate moderator Storme Jones asked.

“You know, if the legislature put that on my desk I would sign that,” Stitt said.

Stitt was critical of Hofmeister’s 8 years as state superintendent.

“Why has your record gone downhill in education outcomes since you’ve been superintendent?”

She fired back by critiquing his voucher program, a policy that would allow students to attend the school of their choice.

“His voucher scheme is a rural school killer. You kill the school, you kill the community.”

A Hofmeister supporter from Duncan that attended the debate said the conversation on rural schools peaked his interest.

“I graduated in 2019 and the textbooks were from like 2007. They weren’t updated, they didn’t care. My stepfather is a teacher, he’s talked to me a lot of times about how underprivileged it is,” Kevin Wilson said.

7News asked the governor what issue he felt impacted southwest Oklahomans.

“My manage care plan is really going to put more money into the local hospitals which is really important for me,” Stitt said.

The election to decide which candidate will govern Oklahoma will happen on November 8th.

