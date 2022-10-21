Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

House of Bread Ministries holiday food drive underway

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for a way to help the community this holiday season, the House of Bread Ministries has started a food drive that will run right up until Christmas.

Officials said they’ll be taking donations until 6 p.m. Friday at their main location in Geronimo.

They do host food drives year-round, but this one is specifically to prepare the community for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Their Pastor Ramonda Bruno said they’re only looking for ways to better provide for the community.

“The food drive enables, like I said, to help somebody else who might be in need. We just want to do our part. You have to have your heart into it; if not you’re not going to be a good service to yourself or nobody else,” said Bruno.

The holiday food drive will run until December 21 to help fill holiday food baskets.

If you’d like to donate to the House of Bread Ministries or request assistance you can contact their main office.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New...
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get...
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
Benjamin Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. Thursday morning after lethal injection.
Death row inmate Benjamin Cole executed
Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5...
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix
Cameron University's Dr. John G. Morris was recently honored for his continuing work in the...
CU professor receives SCMLA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award
If you’re looking for a way to help the community this holiday season, the House of Bread...
House of Bread Ministries holiday food drive underway
Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix