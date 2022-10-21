House of Bread Ministries holiday food drive underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for a way to help the community this holiday season, the House of Bread Ministries has started a food drive that will run right up until Christmas.

Officials said they’ll be taking donations until 6 p.m. Friday at their main location in Geronimo.

They do host food drives year-round, but this one is specifically to prepare the community for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Their Pastor Ramonda Bruno said they’re only looking for ways to better provide for the community.

“The food drive enables, like I said, to help somebody else who might be in need. We just want to do our part. You have to have your heart into it; if not you’re not going to be a good service to yourself or nobody else,” said Bruno.

The holiday food drive will run until December 21 to help fill holiday food baskets.

If you’d like to donate to the House of Bread Ministries or request assistance you can contact their main office.

