Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New...
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get...
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
Benjamin Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. Thursday morning after lethal injection.
Death row inmate Benjamin Cole executed
Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5...
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

Latest News

An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena
LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP