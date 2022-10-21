Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jim Taliaferro launches supported employment program

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Working towards ending the stigma of mental health and substance abuse is the mission of a new program in Lawton.

“About 60% of people with serious mental illness, they want to work, and less than 20% are employed which is unfortunate,” said Hurleyjacks.

This is the reason why Individual Placement and Support, also known at IPS, was started back in 2018.

Summer Hurleyjacks, the project manager at the Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center says it has since helped hundreds of people across the state.

IPS is a model of supported employment for those with mental illness and substance abuse disorder.

The program aims to help clients find employment in the career path of their choice.

She said the only requirement is the desire to work.

“We get to help people be successful in their life and that’s exactly what we want to do is empower people with resources and tools,” she said.

Dustin Bailey is the operations coordinator for the Grand addiction recovery Center.

He went through the program a few years ago, after dealing with an active drug addiction.

“I really felt like having a decade of really inconsistent job history was going to be a factor in my ability to continue to stay clean,” said Bailey.

Bailey said he uses his own experience as a driving force to help people, the same way he was helped.

“When I look at IPS, the program, the clients that are involved I know first hand how important and how life changing meaningful employment can be to someone in recovery,” he said.

The program kicks off tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. with a celebration at the Children and Families building on 502 SW 38th st. in Lawton.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case.
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New...
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
A a Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get...
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

Latest News

Working towards ending the stigma of mental health and substance abuse, that's the mission of a...
Jim Taliaferro
Passions were high at the only scheduled debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister...
Hofmeister, Stitt Argue Key Points at Governor’s Debate
Passions were high at the only scheduled debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister...
governors debate kswo
7News was joined by Jena Nelson (D) to discuss her ongoing race for Oklahoma State...
ELECTION: Oklahoma State Superintendent candidate Jena Nelson